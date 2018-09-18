Police badge no guarantee

THE EDITOR: Two pieces of information coming from the Police Service have caused me some anxiety.

Firstly, is the directive by the CoP that all officers must show their police ID badge when interacting with the public. The presentation of a badge is no guarantee that the holder a genuine cop. It has happened before, it is happening now and will continue to happen – the presentation of bogus, real looking badges to perpetrate criminal activities.

My other concern is the call by the president of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Insp Michael Seales, for a change of police uniforms. That is not the change that is required. It is a change of attitude and the clinical weeding out of the rogue elements. Any man-made material can be easily duplicated and, furthermore, it is the very officers who will use, rent/lend the uniforms to underworld characters to execute their nefarious acts.

The protective services are vital to the maintenance of law and order and a democratic, civilised society. Enlisting in any one of the services cannot and should not be simply to collect a salary or to use the service for upward mobility. Officers must be cognisant of the tremendous responsibility entrusted to them and at all times act in a professional manner.

SAHADEO RAGOONANAN via e-mail