Maxie back in the House

BACK IN HOUSE: La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie speaks with Leader of Govt Business Camille Robinson-Regis in the House yesterday on his return to Parliament after suffering a stroke last year. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

LA HORQUETTA/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie returned to the House of Representatives following a prolonged absence after suffering a stroke one year ago. Speaking to the media after the sitting Cuffie said he felt great to be back representing his constituents.

“Though I was representing them while I was away. But it feels good to be back here in the House.” Asked how he was feeling physically Cuffie responded: “Very good. Thank God. I’ve been blessed. I intend to make good use of that blessing.”

During the sitting he was welcomed back by Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Cuffie said he was happy and a bit surprised to hear the greeting from Persad-Bissessar. “I heard the comments that were made while I was away questioning the cost of the medical expenses and me being away from the country and all of that. But I was gratified to hear her comments.”

He added: “I am happy nonetheless because it is the right thing to do, for her to say that.” Cuffie said his Government colleagues all welcomed him back. “It felt like coming home.”

Before his stroke Cuffie was public administration and communications minister but was subsequently moved to minister in the Public Administration Ministry. Cuffie said it was going well working with Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald.

He said that he has never found ministry work strenuous “and it’s not been an issue that affected my health. I feel good now and I felt good before.” On whether he was back to 100 per cent Cuffie said he was taking it one day at a time.

“You trust in God. The important thing is just to continue working at it. And I am doing that.”

Cuffie confirmed he was brought to tears when he addressed his constituents but explained with the stroke it makes you more emotional because the part of the brain that controls emotions is more difficult to control. “So you cry more easily and those kinds of things.”