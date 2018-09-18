Batson warns racers

TTPS road safety co-ordinator Brent Batson yesterday warned that the person who crashed into the rear of the vehicle in which 36-year-old Kizzy Bango was driving, leading to her death, could be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

“If there is evidence that the investigator can show the driver who crashed into the rear of Ms Bango’s vehicle on the highway, was engaging in any form of illegal street racing, he can possibly be charged,” Batson said.

Bango was killed on Saturday at about 9.30 pm. According to reports, Bango was driving a black Nissan X-Trail SUV south along the highway and was nearing Claxton Bay when another driver crashed into the rear of her vehicle.

Bango died in the accident while the other driver was hospitalised. An eyewitness told police the second driver was involved in a drag race with another driver when the collision took place.

Batson appealed to motorists to be responsible and added that Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up their surveillance activities along major highways.