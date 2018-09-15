Siparia family charged for stealing current

FIVE members of a Siparia family were arrested and charged for stealing electricity from the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC).

On Friday, the five relatives and another man appeared before a Justice of the Peace and were granted $10,000 bail each.

On Tuesday, they would face a Siparia magistrate to answer to the charge of larceny of electricity.

Police seized an illegal apparatus used for electricity theft at two houses in Quarry Village. The six were arrested on Friday morning.

Reports said the six people were held during an anti-crime exercise conducted by a team of police which included Siparia CID, South Western Division Task Force and TTEC estate police.

The exercise started at 4 am and ended at 8 am.

Under the Electricity Act, Chapter 54:70 it is a criminal offence to tamper with the commission’s electricity installations and/or make electricity connections. When tampered with TTEC warned, this poses a serious threat to the safety of oneself and others.

TTEC corporate communications manager Annabelle Brasnell today confirmed the arrests of the family and other man.

Brasnell said the commission continues to carry out regular electricity verification exercises which is also known as "current stealing exercises".

“We do this with the assistance of the police and TTEC estate police. And whenever they see an illegal connection they will remove the illegal apparatus and arrest the person.”