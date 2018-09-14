NCPD gets new equipment

Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE donation of equipment to the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) is an example of good news which often gets overshadowed in the media today.

NCPD vice-chairman Shereen Baksh and CEO Dr Beverly Beckles expressed this view at a ceremony to receive the equipment which included wheelchairs and walkers at the NCPD office in San Fernando on Thursday.

“Sometimes we only see the crime on the front page,” Baksh said. Thanking the media for their presence, Baksh said this event was one of “so many good stories” happening in TT.

Sharing this view, Beckles said the equipment will help the NCPD continue its efforts as a “model disability agency with a social enterprise component that generates revenue to support its operations as well as create employment opportunities for skilled individuals.”

She said NCPD has evolved significantly since its establishment through collaboration and partnership with other entities. Delivering remarks on behalf of Viscardi Centre CEO John Kemp, Dr Adine Usher said, “This is a global connection.” Usher said Kemp is optimistic that through the partnership between NCPD and the Viscardi Centre there is “much we can learn from each other.”

JetBlue Airways representative Robert Bilak said this partnership fits into JetBlue’s mission “to become the most caring travel provider in the world.” Bilak said he was impressed with the “utmost honourable welcome” which he and representatives of the Viscardi Centre received from workers at NCPD.

“We need to take this back to America,” Bilak said. He added “There’s a lot going on the US.” Bilak said the conversation in the US has pushed past politics into “what is right and what is wrong.” He observed, “A lot of things are getting overshadowed by what’s wrong versus what’s right.”

Bilak said for this reason, initiatives like the partnership with NCPD must be pursued. “ We need to continue this message,” he said.