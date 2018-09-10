Psychiatric evaluation for Palo Seco murder accused

Relatives in grief during the funeral for Gabriela Tehilla St Clair, which took place at the Open Bible Church, Palo Seco, yesterday.

"Yuh kill meh sister."

The piercing screams of Angel St Clair echoed outside the Siparia Magistrate Court as the man charged with killing her sister was escorted by police into the court house this morning.

Kester D'Abreo, 31, is charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend Tehilla St Clair, 28.

D'Abreo covered his face with his t-shirt as he entered the court.

He was taken before Senior Magistrate Margaret Alert in the Siparia First Court.

The magistrate read the charge to D'Abreo which alleged that on September 4, he murdered Tehilla at Beach Road, Palo Seco. The charge was laid indictably by Cpl Smith and D'Abreo was not called upon to plead.

St Clair died after she was chopped to her head inside her Palo Seco home. D'Abreo was represented by attorney Chris Ramlal who held for attorney Fareed Ali. Ramlal told the magistrate that he received instructions from Ali that the accused man should be sent to St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.

A small crowd, including Tehilla's relatives, gathered outside the courthouse to get a glimpse of D'Abreo.

"Don't hide yuh face."one woman shouted.

Another said,"Look at him, that is man". The magistrate remanded D'Abreo to St' Anns for observation and report to be presented on the next hearing. The case was adjourned to September 21.