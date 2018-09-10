No news of Natalie

SAFE AND SOUND: Natalie Pollonais

FOUR days after she went missing, Palmiste mother of three Natalie Pollonais has still not been released by her kidnappers.

Police say they have no new information on Pollonais’ case, and her husband, Inland and Offshore Contractor Ltd director Jason Pollonais, declined to speak yesterday.

Pollonais, 47, has been missing since last Thursday, when she left the C3 Shopping Complex in San Fernando around 11.30 am, after using the gym, to visit a friend in Palmiste.

When she did not show up and the friend could not reach her on her cellphone, an alarm was raised. Within hours social media was flooded with photos of Pollonais and heartfelt appeals for her safe release.

Newsday learnt that relatives got a call from Pollonais’ kidnappers on Thursday night. Sources say she was allowed to speak to her husband, but her kidnappers hung up the phone when relatives began asking about her release.

Around 10.30pm on Thursday, police found Pollonais’ BMW abandoned in the road at Cypress Hills, Union Hall.

The car was taken to the San Fernando Police Administration building, where it was dusted for fingerprints on Friday, then transferred to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit in Cumuto.