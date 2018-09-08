Cedros man dies in crash

ONE man died and another warded at the hospital after a car they were in crashed into an electricity pole early yesterday at Syne Village in Siparia. Dead is Kevin Mouga, 29, of Cedros.

Police said he was a passenger in a silver Toyota Axio which ran off the SS Erin Road near Electric Blue bar and crashed into the pole. He died on impact and the driver was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. He remains warded up to today.

The incident occurred at about 3 am. This is a developing story.