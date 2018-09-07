Charged with stealing muffins

A man appeared yesterday before a San Fernando magistrate charged with stealing a pack of muffins from a NP Quik Shoppe in San Fernando. Alan Neil, 39, was arrested on Wednesday and later charged.

Yesterday the charge read to him was that on Wednesday he stole a pack of muffins, a cake and a drink, together valued $33.

It is alleged Neil entered the NP Quik Shoppe on Rushworth Street and stole the items. Neil, who was unrepresented, pleaded not guilty to the charge laid by PC Bhairosingh.

He told the magistrate he lives near the Quik Shoppe. The court heard that Neil works as a garbage truck driver. The magistrate granted Neil own bail in the sum of $10,000.

The matter was adjourned to September 26.