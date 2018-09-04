Man jailed for stealing laptop

A Port of Spain magistrate today sentenced a man to five years in jail for stealing a laptop while holding a 15-inch knife.

In passing sentence on Kyron Ruiz, 27, magistrate Nizam Khan made reference to the “front page news” of a priest who was robbed and beaten.

“The majority of citizens in TT are working hard to make a living. Robberies have become the order of the day. It is unfair to law-abiding citizens. It is so prevalent, the front page news today is about a church being robbed,” Khan said.

Ruiz, who is homeless, pleaded guilty charged with robbery with aggravation. Prosecutor Sgt Decklon Castro said Friday around 11.30 pm, the laptop's owner was using the laptop valued US $700 while seated on a bench near the National Library at Abercromby Street in Port of Spain.

Ruiz approached the man who ran off. The victim left his laptop behind and a knapsack which Ruiz picked up and took.

Police arrested him shortly after at the Lapeyrouse cemetery standing next to a tomb.

They recovered the laptop and knapsack.