Roget: Government already has a potential buyer for the refinery

President General of the OWTU Ancel Roget joined by labour leaders call for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister during a media conference at NUGFW, Upper Henry Street, POS. September 3, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

PRESIDENT General of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget today accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of already having a potential buyer for the refinery at Petrotrin.

Only last evening in a televised addressed to the nation, Rowley said OWTU would be given the first option to buy the refinery.

"He is asking the union to purchase a refinery that cost billions of dollars. He knows very well we will not do that. But his plan is to say, 'If you all cannot buy it, we will get someone to buy it'. He already has lined up a potential purchaser for the refinery. Wait and see who will come forward to purchase the refinery," Roget said.

Referring to Rowley's address as a demonstration of "dishonesty at its best," Roget said the Government cannot be trusted. He alleged the Government already shortlisted someone, "a friend."

He was speaking at a press conference held at the office of National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) at Henry Street, Port of Spain. Roget, who is also head of the Joint Trade Union Movement joined with members of the other trade union federations- National Trade Union Centre of Trinidad and Tobago (NATUC) and Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOs.

The members signed a letter addressed to Prime Minister which they later delivered at his office.

Roget also called on Rowley to answer several questions. "How could you have one consultant recommend to you the sale of your crown jewel and you do not have a second or third opinion? This Prime Minister is a lazy prime minister and relies on the first information that comes to him. This issue is so important it ought to be discussed in the Parliament," Roget said.

He further called for a public enquiry into the operations in Petrotrin.