Petrotrin worker found dead after car crash

Jefferson Ogiste

POLICE intensified their search for the driver of a car that was involved in a crash yesterday at Pleasantville where a Petrotrin worker died in the back seat.

The deceased is Jefferson Ogiste, 34, a welder, who lived alone at Naparima/Mayaro Road in Mon Repos. He was among the workers who are to be sent home due to the closure of the state-owned oil company.

Police said that at about 8.30 am, the driver of a silver Nissan Teana was proceeding along the San Fernando by-pass. On reaching the traffic lights near the Pleasantville intersection, the car veered off the road, crashed into a utility pole then landed inside a concrete drain. On impact, the electricity went in the area. Eyewitnesses told police that the driver came out of the wreckage and ran away. On checking the wreckage, they found Ogiste dead in the back seat. Slumped in the front seat was Akril Williams, 32, of Coconut Drive in San Fernando, with multiple injuries. He was taken to San Fernando General Hospital where he remained warded up to late yesterday in a stable condition. Southern Division police are expected to interview Williams today. Up to yesterday, police were making checks to determine who is the owner of the car.

ASP John, Insps Gajadhar and Figaro, Cpl Mohammed, PC Corbett and other police from the Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III visited the scene. Police have since impounded the car. Workers from TTEC also visited the scene and restored electricity supply.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday at Ogiste’s home, his cousin Tricia Purcell said she was in Siparia where she received news of the tragedy. She identified the body at the mortuary of the hospital. The family, she said, does not know where Ogiste was going at the time of the crash.

Relatives said he was the father of two girls, ages four and eight. The girls live at Princes Town with his mother, Veera. Ogiste had given money to a female relative for her to purchase books, uniforms and other school supplies for his daughters.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Monday at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James. Mon Repos police are investigating.