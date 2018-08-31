Paula-Mae stars at Independence parade

Police Service members form a pyramid on motorcycles during the Independence Day parade. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

This morning’s 56th anniversary Independence Day Parade was one of many firsts.

It boasted the country’s first female Commander-in-Chief in the form of President Paula-Mae Weekes, the first of newly appointed Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith’s career, the first for Stuart Young as Minister of National Security, and the first time the Traffic Wardens marched in the Independence Day Parade.

People began lining up at the gates of the Queen’s Park Savannah from as early as 5.30 am for the inspection of the parade which began at 7.30 am. There the armed and unarmed contingents stood on the Parade Grounds through a Social Studies lesson on the country, history highlights, a background on Weekes, and the arrival of Young, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, and the President.

Based on the reception of Weekes by the crowd, it was clear she was one of the main reasons they attended the parade. There were exuberant cheers when she entered the Parade Grounds at 8 am, looking stately in a red dress, and again later on when the announcer noted that she was the first female Commander-in-Chief.

The parade included detachments from the TT Regiment, Coast Guard, Air Guard, Defence Force Reserves, Police Service, Cadet Force, Fire Service, Prison Service, Special Reserve Police, Municipal Police Service, St John Ambulance Brigade, Red Cross Society, Military Led Academic Training Programme, Seventh Day Adventist Pathfinders, and the traffic wardens.

After the inspection of the parade and the march past, the highly appreciated mechanical unit display took place. The crowd enjoyed the Police Service’s presentation especially as the motorbikes swerved between each other in a formation. Then, five bikes lined up perfectly with an officer standing between, a leg on each bike beside him, to form a simple pyramid as they rolled forward.

Also garnering excitement was the brief fly pass where a small plane from the Air Guard and two helicopters from the National Helicopter Service flew over the parade grounds. After which was a national salute of 21 guns which were fired in honour of the country’s independence.

In addition to the country’s highest officials, Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, United National Congress chairman, David Lee were also in attendance, as well as a number of MPs and government ministers including Paula Gopee-Scoon, Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Dr Lovell Francis, Randall Mitchell, Terrence Deyalsingh, Clarence Rambharat, and Fitzgerald Hinds.

After the departure of Weekes, Rowley, Archie, and Young, the contingents marched out of the savannah and onto the streets where they were met with more people ready to celebrate the holiday with them.

From babies in strollers to the elderly with walkers, thousands of spectators lined the parade route from Frederick Street, along Park Street onto Tragarete Road and the Western Main Road, on to Long Circular Road to the St James Barracks.

The spectators, dressed in various combinations of red, white, and black, cheered and applauded the various bands and marchers, all the while taking pictures and videos with their smartphones, tablets and cameras.