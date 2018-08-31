Cop in court for assaulting 17-year-old

A police corporal yesterday appeared before a Siparia magistrate charged with assaulting a 17-year-old boy eight months ago.

Caryll De Govia was taken before Senior Magistrate Margaret Alert.

Prosecutor Sgt Starr Jacob told the court the DPP’s office would be taking over the matter and a state attorney will be appointed to prosecute.

Jacob also told the magistrate they have not yet decided whether they would proceed indictably or summarily with the matter.

It is alleged that on January 31, De Govia assaulted the boy at Fyzabad. The allegations stemmed after an altercation between the teen and De Govia’s son.

De Govia is alleged to have gotten involved and the 17-year-old was injured. A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) and police investigated.

On August 23, De Govia was arrested and charged by Cpl Lawrence Joefield of the PSB. He was represented by attorney Russel Warner who held for attorney Pamela Elder SC.

De Govia was granted $60,000 surety bail. The case was adjourned to October 18.