Third man man in court for murdering Marabella teen

A third man yesterday appeared before a San Fernando magistrate for the February 19 murder of teenager Keewan Marine.

Antonio Mendoza, 19, was taken before senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine.

The charge read to him alleged that along Old Train Line, Bayshore Marabella he murdered Marine.

He was not represented by an attorney.

In March, Nigel Applewhite, 39, and Curban James, 41, both of Marabella also appeared before the same magistrate charged with murdering Marine.

Marine, 18, of Bayshore, Marabella was liming with friends in Bayshore around 3pm when several gunshots were heard. The teenager collapsed and died on the spot.

Mendoza was remanded into police custody. The case was adjourned to September 13.