Too muchcould beharmful

THE EDITOR: The technological era has brought many benefits to all aspects of holistic educational development. Technology in education has shown its benefits time and time again. Unfortunately, technology has also brought some unwanted baggage into the education process.

We must remember that education extends outside of the classroom and careful consideration must be given to the technological tools we give our children. Yes, we all know about the negative side of the internet and social media. But this problem is much deeper, since the technological tools we give our children can cause them harm.

When we look at the early stages in cognitive development, the child is dependent on social interaction to develop their thinking. Unfortunately, there is an underlying feeling that technology is the best teacher and we bombard our children with devices from an early age.

Overexposure at an early age can change how children react to social situations and effectively communicate their thoughts and emotions.

We must be vigilant in the educating process and the tools we equip our children with. TT is evolving with the rest of the world but we need to ensure that our children are not handicapped in their development.

Technology in education is here to stay but we must have some foresight to see the negative impacts it can have if we become overly reliant on it.

JESSE PULWARTY via e-mail