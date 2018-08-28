Gabriel’s double sees Central whip Caledonia

KAYDION GABRIEL netted twice in the first half as Central FC earned a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Morvant Caledonia United on Sunday, in the final game in round one match-day five of the Pro League at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

With that result, Central moved up to fifth place on the 10-team standings with seven points.

W Connection lead with 15 points, with San Juan Jabloteh (13), Defence Force and Club Sando (seven apiece) trailing. rounding off the standings are Terminix St Ann’s Rangers (six), Police (three), Point Fortin Civic (two), Morvant Caledonia and North East Stars (one apiece).

At the Ato Boldon Stadium, Caledonia went ahead in the fourth minute through Renaldo Francois, who got by his marker and shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Marvin Phillip. Gabriel replied for Central in the 23rd, as he drove home a right-footed shot past goalie Terrence Lewis after receiving a cross from ex-Caledonia midfielder Akim Armstrong.

Gabriel got his second item in the 40th, drilling a shot to the right of Lewis after collecting an aerial pass from right-back Rhondel Gibson.

Armstrong had a good opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet in the 57th when he took down a cross from Gibson but sent his right-footed effort overbar.

Duane Muckette put the game beyond Caledonia’s reach in the 73rd. After he was fouled outside of the penalty box, the midfielder sent his freekick low and beyond the outstretched left hand of Lewis.