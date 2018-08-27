Woman, 28, charged for sexually abusing boy

Molly Houllier- Mahabir

A woman, 28, from East Trinidad appeared in the Arima Magistrate's Court for sexual penetration of a 13-year-old boy. The woman, Molly Houllier- Mahabir was granted $40,000.00 bail when she appeared in court before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay on August 24, on the condition that she stopped communicating with the victim.

She was charged based on chapter 46, section 1 of the 2012 Children Act which states, "penetration of a child includes the insertion of any body part or any object into a child's bodily orfice or the penetration of any part of a child's body into a person's bodily orfice."

According to a release from the police, Houllier- Mahabir's alleged abuse took place in her home during August 2016 and 2017. She was arrested at her home on August 20, 2018 by officers of the Child Protection Unit, Northern Division.

She will return to court on September 21.