Live Blog: 6.8 aftermath

Yesterday a massive earthquake, magnitude 6.8, left the people of TT shaken. The quake said to have lasted about 90 seconds, damaged several buildings in and around Port of Spain, and other parts of the country.

At 9.27 am another earthquake struck, this one with a magnitude of 5.9 according to preliminary information from the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

We have created a live blog through which the public may remain updated on offices closed and get other new information following yesterday's event. We invite members of the public to share photos and videos via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, which we will add to the blog.

Services at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Port of Spain, are expected to resume today from 6.15 am, three days after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake damaged portions of the building.https://t.co/EIHJ0XtWDQ — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 23, 2018

"We are all politicians. The difference is my politics has not made me blind," Duke said.https://t.co/MHBP6jEz8y — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 23, 2018

He said while it was not his intention to stir panic, more stringent building codes in cities are necessary, and urged the public to not get too relaxed after Tuesday's earthquake, as larger magnitude earthquakes were possible given TT's location.https://t.co/MSfhB7teHS — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 23, 2018

Mag 4.0 aftershock felt in Trinidad at 6:44 am local time. See link below for more details. 37 aftershocks have been recorded so far after the magnitude 6.9 event: https://t.co/Z3RiTJ6mpA pic.twitter.com/yIk6fEBXk5 — UWISeismic Research (@uwiseismic) August 23, 2018

The damaged Holy Trinity Cathedral, Port of Spain resumes services tomorrow at 6.15 am at the Garden of Peace, on the western part of the church's compound @Newsday_TT — corey connelly (@coreyconnelly6) August 23, 2018

Persons wishing to contribute to the restoration of the damaged Holy Trinity Cathedral can do so through First Citizens, Independence Square, at account# 1841216 @Newsday_TT — corey connelly (@coreyconnelly6) August 23, 2018

AFTERSHOCKS, BE CALM: The aftershocks from Tuesday's 6.9 earthquake can go on for years, said Dr Ilias Papadopolous and Dr Richard Robertson of the University of the West Indies' Seismic Research Centre. But do not panic. Be calm. @Newsday_TT — horace monsegue (@newsdayone) August 23, 2018

THE magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Tuesday left about 40 farmers of the Los Iros Hillview Association counting their losses after it destroyed crops and cut off access roads to their agricultural produce.https://t.co/EejnYHCWrY — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

Chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation Glen Ram said he has taken a wait-and-see approach to HDC’s response, but if residents are not satisfied, he is prepared to put together a legal team to represent their interests.https://t.co/Oa06zlyU9e — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

Those who visited the site hoping to get at a look at the newest eruption were warned away by the caretaker, Ramesh Pooranlal who said although the site was not closed, he had been told no one was allowed close to the volcano.https://t.co/K0bf76lkcS — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

Everyone else had evacuated the mall, but three Mario's employees stayed back with Douglas – supervisor Jahmila Henry, Crystal Andrews and Latifa Gaskin – while they awaited help.https://t.co/lD75gXu598 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

When Newsday visited the Trinity cathedral yesterday it was told by Shelly-Ann Tenia the cathedral’s dean and rector that restoration of the 200-year-old building might now cost $70 to $75 million and asked for any assistance to repair it.https://t.co/7ChhFIGARB — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

The section evacuated was condemned years ago and a new 500 bed hospital was supposed to have replaced it according to Deyalsingh at the end of Cabinet meeting last month.https://t.co/ZYHVMEaZ4s — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

“We have to stop this God is a Trini stupidness and take stock of our lives,” a woman declared yesterday on the Brian Lara Promenade, Independence Square, Port of Spain, minutes after a 5.9 magnitude aftershock rattled TT.https://t.co/HiJjAcSFva — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

Despite fears of aftershocks from yesterday's 6.9 earthquake and this morning's 5.9 aftershock, senior officials from the US Navy and the TT Coast Guard are optimistic that TT is prepared during times of natural disaster.https://t.co/y7d4PfnkBj — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

"If there had to be any group of people that I had to be with during that horrible experience, I am glad it was them," Jacob said. "They kept me calm, and they acted like they were willing to lay down their lives for me. I am truly grateful."https://t.co/BbCL5x6FPF — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

Temporary Closure of EBC Registration Area Offices https://t.co/ijI7IvFGvr — EBCTT (@ebctt) August 22, 2018

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young today slammed fake news being spread in the aftermath of Tuesday's earthquake off the coast of Venezuela. https://t.co/YsYZ7RQRbw — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

THERE is no evacuation taking place at the Port of Spain General Hospital, chief executive officer of the North West Regional Health Authority Wendy Ali has confirmed.https://t.co/uGSaZsUPS0 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

The University of the West Indies' Seismic Research Centre (UWI Seismic) will hold a press conference this afternoon "to discuss recent seismic activity."https://t.co/HMlDT83Nq4 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

Photos submitted showing some of the damages to National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS). pic.twitter.com/3BZndvFNF3 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

The Traffic Management Branch of the Ministry has temporarily closed Independence Square (North) between George Street Extension and Nelson Street, Port of Spain, as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/qlaZnBQ9P6 — TT Min of Works (@mowtgovtt) August 22, 2018

Works Minister Rohan Sinanan says Government would not endanger the lives of employees by insisting they work in buildings that are structurally unsafe @Newsday_TT — corey connelly (@coreyconnelly6) August 22, 2018





The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) continues to coordinate emergency

response following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake felt across Trinidad and Tobago. pic.twitter.com/hPi1Iqcj4M — Office of the Chief Secretary (@OCS_THA) August 22, 2018

Update on Devil's Woodyard volcano

The volcano erupted almost at the same time a 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked TT, Venezuela, Grenada yesterday. Photos and details from reporter Sharlene Rampersad.

Affected persons are encouraged to contact the following emergency numbers for assistance and to make reports: 999; 511 (ODPM); 623-5202 (NEOC). All Disaster Management Units are on the ground in all Municipalities to assist citizens. — M. National Security (@ttnatsecurity) August 22, 2018

Minister Young: Various Government Offices have been closed today to facilitate structural inspection and assessments. — M. National Security (@ttnatsecurity) August 22, 2018

Law enforcement officers are out in full force on the ground to render assistance where necessary and maintain law and order. — M. National Security (@ttnatsecurity) August 22, 2018

YOUNG: Our communication system needs to be upgraded following yesterday quake. There will be a public information program to be rolled out on who to call in your area in such times. Yes there is a national plan in place and it was activated. @Newsday_TT — Jensen k. La Vende (@MisterLaVende) August 22, 2018

Photos submitted of Church of the nativity in Diego Martin. pic.twitter.com/fKmVNfmD32 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

YOUNG: ppl are anxious and called on ppl not to spread false info. Deviant Maharaj was singled out as spreading fake info. He knocked on wood and reported no fatality and serious injury. The structural integrity of buildings are good without building codes he said. @Newsday_TT — Jensen k. La Vende (@MisterLaVende) August 22, 2018

The turret at the northwest corner of Holy Trinity Cathedral that partially collapsed yesterday is looking very shaky, but contrary to rumour most of the rest of the building seems in ok shape so far pic.twitter.com/sPIwwIMxVf — Judy Raymond (@heyjudeTT) August 22, 2018

Fake news: The Chief Fire Officer is dispelling rumours that the Fire Service has reported that the Cathedral on Hart Street is on the verge of falling. @newsgovtt — M. National Security (@ttnatsecurity) August 22, 2018

The public is advised that the Eric Williams Finance Building is closed today, Wednesday August 22, 2018 while safety inspections take place. This also includes the North Regional Office of the Town and Country Planning Division. Citizens are urged to exercise due caution. — Min of Planning T&T (@PlanningTT) August 22, 2018

The following bridges were inspected by the Ministry and no visible damages were observed:

Aranguez Overpass

CRH/UBH Interchange - all 6 structures

Bamboo Overpass

Bridge along the UBH over the Caroni River - North & South bound.

Engineers are still... https://t.co/3GlRO15xo8 — ODPM Trinidad (@ODPM_TT) August 22, 2018

The Ministry has noted a crack along the Penal Rock Road at 22.8km following the earthquake. The appropriate district is monitoring the roadway at this time. Road is passable to vehicles however caution is advised. pic.twitter.com/Xvx7RZGs2r — TT Min of Works (@mowtgovtt) August 22, 2018

Graham told Newsday, "Yes, it would be classified as an aftershock. This magnitude is in line with what we expect, given the strength of Tuesday's earthquake. This morning's aftershock was located in the same area as yesterday's earthquake."https://t.co/VTBpptBlIp — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

PSA President Watson Duke says there should be a zero tolerance stance on defective buildings in TT in the aftermath of Tuesday's earthquake @Newsday_TT — corey connelly (@coreyconnelly6) August 22, 2018

The following bridges were inspected by the Ministry and no visible damages were observed:

Aranguez Overpass

CRH/UBH Interchange - all 6 structures

Bamboo Overpass

Bridge along the UBH over the Caroni River - North & South bound.

Engineers are still out on sites. @ODPM_TT — TT Min of Works (@mowtgovtt) August 22, 2018

Citizens are advised to contact their respective Disaster Management Units through the 24hr Hotlines to report damages to homes as a result of the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/AjCJUIf3RT — TT Min of Works (@mowtgovtt) August 22, 2018

The cathedral on Hart street is still standing strong. pic.twitter.com/X3bwXUHyZ9 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

Photos sent from UWI Library showing damages to the building. pic.twitter.com/besHrxG810 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) continues to coordinate emergency response following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake felt across Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday 22nd August, 2018 at 9:28 a.m. https://t.co/7wGvppcnLX — M. National Security (@ttnatsecurity) August 22, 2018

Note to Editors - the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Weekly Media Briefing will be held at 1:30pm today 22.08.18 , Police Administration Building,POS. — T&T Police Service (@TTPoliceService) August 22, 2018

No tsunami warning or watch has been issued related to this morning's M5.9 aftershock. Please ignore any "information" to this effect. https://t.co/SDqcgCuHiJ — ODPM Trinidad (@ODPM_TT) August 22, 2018

@ODPMTT No tsunami warning or watch has been issued related to this morning's magnitude 5.9 aftershock. Please ignore any "information" to this effect. pic.twitter.com/Ts630XggZi — M. National Security (@ttnatsecurity) August 22, 2018

2:20AM 22-08-2018: While a number of small aftershocks have been recorded, only three aftershocks have occurred with magnitudes greater than M3.0 since 5:31PM Tuesday 21st August 2018 according to FUNVISIS.



Aftershocks are expected to continue, with M5.0-M5.9 events possible. pic.twitter.com/obV3xuIhGE — TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) August 22, 2018

Workers and residents running out One Woodbrook Place after the aftershock this morning. pic.twitter.com/rXP3k4kscC — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

NOTICE:



The Ministry of Health advises the public that the Accident and Emergency Departments at all public hospitals across Trinidad and Tobago are functional and persons should access care there as required. https://t.co/4bQkB259L1 — ODPM Trinidad (@ODPM_TT) August 22, 2018

Following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake at 9.27 am, people evacuated buildings and went to the Brian Lara Promenade. pic.twitter.com/YXKIjErlvk — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

EARTHQUAKE DAMAGE ALERT: PSA president Watson Duke says he will call out public servants from their workplaces if buildings are not inspected by structural engineers, "members should be on high alert", Duke said. @Newsday_TT — horace monsegue (@newsdayone) August 22, 2018