Thursday 23 August 2018
Live Blog: 6.8 aftermath

Yesterday a massive earthquake, magnitude 6.8, left the people of TT shaken. The quake said to have lasted about 90 seconds, damaged several buildings in and around Port of Spain, and other parts of the country.

At 9.27 am another earthquake struck, this one with a magnitude of 5.9 according to preliminary information from the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

We have created a live blog through which the public may remain updated on offices closed and get other new information following yesterday's event.  We invite members of the public to share photos and videos via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, which we will add to the blog.

Not even a cross atop the Holy Trinity Cathedral was spared the effects of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake which rocked TT and parts of the southern Caribbean yesterday. Photo: Azlan Mohammed

 


________________________________________________________________

Update on Devil's Woodyard volcano

The volcano erupted almost at the same time a 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked TT, Venezuela, Grenada yesterday. Photos and details from reporter Sharlene Rampersad.

Xavier Moonan from American Association of Petroleum Geologists he says in his opinion the volcano poses no threat for a major eruption.

Ramesh Pooranlal, operator at the Devil's Woodyard volcano. Pooranlal says residents are frightened that another major eruption similar to February's eruption will take place again.

_______________________________________________________________

Surya Vahni Priya Capildeo: "...the boundary wall with the neighbour. A lot more around the north west side of the house."

News