Building code needed before TT hit by the Big One

Glass shattered at the Ministry of Sport building shows a crack following a magnitude 6.8 earthquake the rocked several countries in the Caribbean.

There must be a legislative building code because there needs to be a standard to which people in the building industry are forced to comply.

Head of the Seismic Research Centre, UWI, Dr Joan Latchman said there was need to accelerate this process in every sphere, nationally, regionally and internationally, given the extent of damage experienced during Tuesday's quake. Several relatively new buildings were damaged, including several government ministries.

Latchman said the "doorway safety rule" is obsolete, as buildings today with soft walls and doorways offered little protection. She said people needed to know their buildings to decide where offered the best protection. She also advised people to not use elevators

Again, Latchman said TT was due for a major earthquake, but said this was not the one.