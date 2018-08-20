Sharpshooters raise money for prison rehabilitation projects

Coordinator and founder of the Blue Line Law Enforcement Academy Paul Nahous takes aim with his FX Impact Air Rifle at the Academy's grounds on Woodford Street, Port od Spain at a fundraiser on Sunday.

What began as a casual Sunday evening lime became an act of charity. Marksmanship students of the Blue Line Law Enforcement Academy were able to raise funds for the development of agricultural projects at the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison in Arouca. The funds will be used to assist with inmate rehabilitation.

Paul Nahous, co-ordinator and founder of the academy, told Newsday yesterday the organisation has been hosting sharpshooting tournaments and exhibitions in the past, but was pleased to be part of an initiative which could contribute to the training and development of inmates.

While he lamented most prisoners are held in contempt by society, he believed there was great potential among the prison population and said he was committed to restorative justice.

Despite drawing a crowd of only ten participants, Nahous said the event was a success.

"We really wanted to be part of a project or something we could help people with. I got some students of mine as well as some friends who enjoy the sport and we organised the event. We charged $400 a person and we were able to raise more than our intended goal, so it's something we're definitely proud of. "

Nahous said given the overwhelming success of Sunday's event, he intends to have similar tournaments in the future to help the Prison Service's rehabilitation project in maintaining current rehabilitation projects and other more novel initiatives.