Longdenville man survives second assassination attempt

Photo by Enrique Assoon

Mere months after he was shot and wounded near his mother's Constructive Drive, Chaguanas business place, Mauricio George, 29, was shot and wounded again after he and a male relative were liming at his home in Lamont Street, Longdenville last night.

Police sources confirmed, George and his relative were liming outside their home when a silver Nissan Wingroad drove past their home. A passenger in the back seat fired several shots at the men.

George's relative pulled out a pistol and returned fire at their attackers who sped off. George was shot in his right leg, while his relative was shot in the arm.

Both men were treated and discharged from the Chaguanas district medical facility.

In June, George and another man identified as Tevin Mitchell were shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting.