Radio 90.5FM helps TKR boost patriotism

Tony Maharaj, left, Chairman and CEO of Caribbean Lifestyle Communications - parent company of Radio 90.5FM - poses with Bollywood star and Trinbago Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on his visit to Trinidad recently.

RADIO 90.5FM, also known as The People’s Station, has continued its sponsorship of the Trinbago Knight Riders for another year as the defending champions aim to retain their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title. This year’s CPL has been even more special with the appearance of Trinbago Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan who attended his team’s home games against the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, recently.

In a press statement, Radio 90.5FM expounded on why its partnership with the Knight Riders was so important.

“Sports is a unifying activity and we are proud to be a part of TT’s spirit that TKR represents. For Radio 90.5, this is more than just sponsorship, this is our way of giving support and showing patriotism. The People’s Station 90.5 FM has consistently worked to build and maintain its image in communities as a family station,” said Kiran Maharaj, managing director of Radio 90.5FM.

Maharaj explained that Radio 90.5FM is an entity that recognises the potential of our people.

She cited Radio 90.5FM’s history in sport as a sponsor of the Bamboo All Stars windball cricket team for the past 12 years and a sponsor of the Daren Ganga cricket foundation. Radio 90.5FM also hosts the annual Easter kite flying competition, which is perhaps the country’s biggest family event for the past 19 years.

“Sports is a an empowerment tool and cricket is electrifying, making it the perfect opportunity for a supporter like ourselves,” the press release stated.

Radio 90.5FM is also the representative of Shah Rukh’s movie production company Red Chillies Entertainment for the Caribbean region. The company has been reinforcing its involvement with TKR via ticket and merchandise give-aways to their listeners, and will continue throughout the season.