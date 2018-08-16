Beetham says sorry to Hinds

Acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds walks hastily out of Beetham Gardens as group of men approach before dashing floodwater on him. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON.

The Beetham Gardens Community Council has sent an official apology to acting Attorney General and MPfor Laventille West, Fitzgerald Hinds, after residents doused him with floodwater when he toured affected areas on Tuesday.

The release said, “On behalf of the council and its members the residents of the Beetham Community wishes to sincerely and publicly apologize to the Honourable Member of Parliament for Laventille West and Acting Attorney General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Mr Fitzgerald Hinds and the Councillor for the Laventille / Picton area Mr Akil Audain for the despicable behaviour and gross disrespect shown to their office and to themselves as human beings.”

The community council distanced itself from the actions and said this was the actof only a few residents, and in no way spoke for the community of Beetham Gardens.

The release told both Hinds and Audain, as well as other friends of the community their presence in the community was welcome.

On Tuesday Hinds and Audain visited the area to survey the damage done by floodwaters during the bad weather on Monday and Tuesday.

However while there were there, angry residents dashed muddy water on Hinds and chased him away.

Newsday understands Hinds has since reported the matter to the police, and investigators are looking for four men from the Beetham area over the incident.

Newsday tried to reach Hinds for a response, but calls to his phone went to voicemail.