Khamal’s car found again

CNC 3 news anchor Khamal Georges.

JENSEN LA VENDE

THE KIA Sportage stolen from CNC3 anchor Khamal Georges, which was found and later stolen again, has been found again.

Police said the car was found around 8.45 am this morning in St Barbs, Belmont.

The car was taken at gunpoint as Georges arrived at his St James home on Thursday morning after attending the first CPL T20 match.

Hours later members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) got it back from Bath Street, Port of Spain.

While parked near the Besson Street police station around 6.45pm, the car was taken again.

After the second theft, police said they were embarrassed by the incident, as the car was stolen from under their noses.

They have been chastised by the public and senior officers, and those at the station had vowed to getback the car and arrest the suspect, who, they say, has already been identified. Police added that the suspect was very brazen and would be apprehended.

Police said CCTV footage captured the thief using the key to open the car and drive away in it.

They said Georges was told to collect the car yesterday after it was first recovered, but he opted not to and was supposed to collect it today.

This was not the first time something like this has happened, police said. A car outside the station was stripped after it was parked there after an accident. The issue, police said, is a lack of space to secure cars taken to the station after accidents and other incidents.

Georges only heard of the second theft through social media, those close to him said.