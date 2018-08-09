Sinkhole on highway heading south

A SINKHOLE has opened up on the southbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, just after the Freeport flyover.

Newsday understands the sinkhole was first spotted shortly after 3pm today.

Police have cordoned the road and are redirecting traffic on the Unicomer access road that runs parallel to the highway.

Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said he was informed of the sinkhole by the Director of Highways Navin Ramsingh shortly after it appeared.

He said in cases like this, Ramsingh would visit the site, assess it and give instructions for emergency repairs to be done immediately.