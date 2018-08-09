Ammon, Boodoo top ‘D Grande Classic’

Councillor Paul Mongolas, left, and chairman Martin Terry Rondon, second from left, pose with participants before the start of the 'D Grande Classic: Back to Recreation Ground' marathon last week.

SANGRE GRANDE came alive on Emancipation Day as cycling returned to the town after many years with "D Grande Classic: Back to Recreation Ground”. The event, hosted by Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Martin Terry Rondon and councillor Paul Mongolas, comprised a marathon from Paharry Recreation Ground to Ojoe Road Recreation Ground and a cycling race from Valencia junction to Ojoe Road Recreation Ground. Scores of people lined the route in full support of participants which included a lone female cyclist and a 15 year old among a field of veterans.

The marathon was won by Hezekiah Boodoo who was presented with a trophy and two vouchers to attend The Fitness Center Limited, Starlite Shopping Plaza, Diego Martin, for a month.

Beating the field in the cycling race was Theophillus Ammon to clinch the first place trophy and $3,000. In second place was Kello Ramcharan who earned a trophy and $2,000. William Ammon came third and received a trophy and $1,500. One of the highlights as well was the honouring of chairman Rondon by Mongolas for his years of dedicated service to the Sangre Grande community.