Father of one on $75K bail

A TORTUGA man was granted $75,000 bail after being charged with possession of 296.5 grammes of marijuana this morning.

Dwight Williams, 27 of Tortuga Village, Tortuga pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Alicia Chankar in the San Fernando Magistrates Court this morning.

Williams was arrested along Charles Street, La Romaine on Tuesday by PC Dookie who was on an exercise in the area.

The marijuana, packaged in four plastic bags, were brought to court and entered into evidence.

Attorney Indira Binda represented Williams and told the court he is the father of a one-year-old child. She said he is employed as a construction worker and is the sole breadwinner for his family.

She said he had been placed on a two-year bond for a similar offence in 2017.

Chankar set the bail at $75,000 surety with clerk of the peace approval. Williams also to report to the Gran Couva Police Station once a week.

He will return to court on September 5.