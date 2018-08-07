New Carib queen to be elected in September

The Santa Rosa First Peoples perform an invocation outside the Red House, Port of Spain on October 12, 2017.

The process for election of a new Carib queen would begin 40 days after her passing, according to chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Ricardo Bharath.

Carib queen Jennifer Cassar died on July 19 from a blood clot in the leg. She was 66.

By tradition within the Carib community, the reigning queen had the option to name a successor, but in Cassar's case she died before she was able to do so. Cassar was also elected as the reigning queen before her, Valentina Medina, also died before she could do so.

Bharath-Hernandez said the process for the election would not begin until after the Santa Rosa Festival which would be held on August 26.