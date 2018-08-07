Angostura rewards Morvant, Laventille students

Recipients of the Angostura SEA Top Achiever Awards with Thora Best, back right, Giselle Laronde-West, front right, and Ronda Betancourt from Angostura, front left.

In continuing its corporate social responsibilities in the community of Laventille/Morvant, Angostura has rewarded the high-performing SEA students from 14 primary schools in the area. Each student received vouchers for books from their first-form book list. At a presentation ceremony held on the company premises on July 21, councillors in the region were also presented with vouchers to assist other children in need of support for entry into secondary schools next month.

Coordinator of the Laventille/Morvant Schools’ Improvement Project Thora Best commended the company on this initiative, which she said is aligned with the schools’ improvement project. “This complements my efforts in enhancing the education system in the area and supporting those in need of assistance in furthering their education. I also congratulate the students for their achievements.”

Senior manager, Hospitality and Communications at Angostura Limited, Giselle Laronde-West, encouraged the children to strive for excellence and to continue to work hard to achieve their goals, while ensuring that they “find a good balance between academics and extra-curricular activity, especially in the areas of sport and culture.” She also stressed to the parents attending, their need to continuously support their children and motivate them to be the best that they can be.