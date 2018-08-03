Ghost worker flees to Canada

A 30-year-old Arima man who has dual citizenship has fled to Canada to escape 101 money laundering and conspiracy to defraud charges.

The man who was born in Canada but returned to this country 15 years ago and was granted TT citizenship was described yesterday as one of the beneficiaries of the $22.5 million larceny from the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation.

Police said the suspect fled the country in June.

The man who was supposed to be arrested last Thursday along with 10 others was reportedly tipped off about the ongoing police investigation.

When officers went to his Arima home last Thursday, they were told he had gone to Canada. Officers contacted the Immigration Department and records revealed that the suspect did in fact travel to Canada but did not give an intended address on his arrival there.