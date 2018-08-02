Williams to go on leave next week

Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams leaving the San Fernando High Court. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams is expected to go on ten days' leave from next Wednesday.

This means that his intended date of departure from the police service has been pushed back to September 19 when he will officially go on pre-retirement.

Williams, who will celebrate his 58th birthday this month, has two years' accumulated vacation leave, which will take him to full retirement.

In his absence, acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip will act as commissioner.

Yesterday sources said that Williams has already begun tying up loose ends and is preparing for the handover of the commissioner’s job to commissioner-designate Gary Griffith.