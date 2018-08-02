Prison officer held for motor vehicle larceny

A 35-year-old Prison Officer 1 was arrested at his Aranguez home for the larceny of a vehicle at around 11 pm on Tuesday, a release from the Police Service confirmed yesterday.

According to the release, the officer was visited by police from the Northern Division Task Force and the Northern Division Special Investigations Unit who arrested him in relation to the larceny of a white Nissan Navarra which was reported missing in Maraval on February 20.

The officer is assigned to the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

Investigations are ongoing.