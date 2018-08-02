Couple charged with having guns and ammo

File photo

A 39-YEAR-OLD MAN and his 23-year-old common-law wife are expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate today charged with having two homemade shotguns and a 12-gauge cartridge.

At about 5.20 am yesterday Fyzabad police and South Oropouche CIDs executed a search warrant at the couple’s home at Lake Road in South Oropouche.

Police allegedly found the guns and cartridge in a bedroom.

Police then arrested the man, a driver, and the woman, both of whom were in the house at the time.

South Western police jointly charged them with the illegal possession of the firearms and ammunition.