Beaten Belmont man dies in hospital

A Belmont man who was beaten on the head 26 days ago under mysterious circumstances died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital early yesterday.

Earlier this month Nigel Grant, 32, of Samuel Lane, Belmont was found with head injuries and unable to speak.

He remained unconscious for 26 days and died early yesterday.

Grant’s sister Laverne reported the incident to the Belmont Police on July 4 but could not give any information about how her brother was injured.

Belmont police were unable to interview him and are now hoping that someone would come forward with information which could lead to an investigation.