Top cop candidate complains over selection process

Wayne “Watchman” Hayde

COMMISSIONER of Police candidate Wayne Hayde has complained of apparent breaches of confidentiality in the selection process for the top cop post, and the release of information by one of the other shortlisted candidates.

In a letter to Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad, attorney Fulton Wilson, who is seeking Hayde’s interests, said the breaches of confidentiality further undermined Hayde’s rights “to fair and equitable treatment.” He wants an urgent investigation.

Hayde wrote to the PSC last week threatening court action over its flawed selection and nomination process for the top cop position.

Hayde, who had been working overseas for the past two decades, applied for the post of CoP and was interviewed by the PSC in November and December last year, .

His attorney described the actionsof the PSC in taking him off the shortlist of candidates, presumably because of his age, as “capricious, arbitrary and unfair.”

Last Friday Parliament rejected the nomination of acting CoP Stephen Williams as it did with deputy CoPs Deodat Dulalchan and Harold Phillip previously.