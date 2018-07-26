Sando magistrates’ court breeding mosquitoes

MOSQUITO COURT: The San Fernando Magistrates’ Court which has been closed for sometime for renovation. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

THE public health department has deemed the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court building a health risk.

The building has been under repairs for almost a year. Asbestos was removed from the ceiling last year and the roof has been earmarked for repair.

However, tenders are yet to be awarded. In the interim huge yellow tarpaulins have replaced the roof and, the public health officials say, have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Yesterday, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello called for a status report and a completion date on the building .

As he addressed the monthly San Fernando City Corporation statutory meeting, Regrello said the building has become both an eyesore and a health risk.

The mayor confirmed, “A report submitted by the public health department revealed that water that has been collecting in the various tarpaulins around the project is contributing to the increase in mosquitos in the general vicinity and is a major health risk.” Regrello said it was with “dismay” he had to bring attention again “to the unsightly repairs being carried out at the courthouse on Harris Street,” as previous interventions had not brought about any changes.

The building was initially closed to remove the asbestos and to do roof repairs between September and October 2017, but remains incomplete. Regrello said it also poses great inconvenience to court users and the general public.

The building is located obliquely opposite the Supreme Court and close to the San Fernando Police Station, City Hall, the Anglican and Catholic churches, Boys’ RC Primary and the St Joseph’s Convent.

All the magistrates’ courts have been temporarily relocated to the High Court.

Corporate communications officer at the TT Judiciary Kieron Blackman, in a phone interview, asked Newsday to e-mail questions for his manager to answer, as he was not authorised to do so.

He said he is aware this issue was being addressed and a response had been drafted for release to the media.