San Fernando transformation Southern city 'on the cusp of development'

PTSC's main office and maintenance department in San Fernando. Photo by Jeff Mayers

Long a talking point of several administrations, the San Fernando Waterfront Redevelopment Project is poised to transform the face of the southern city into a regional hub for commerce and entertainment.

The project is being overseen by the Ministry of Planning and Development, and has been described as having the potential to become a “signature project” for not only San Fernando but the entire nation. The other agencies involved in the project are the San Fernando City Corporation, the Land Settlement Agency (LSA), the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) and the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT).

In a media release on July 9, the ministry stated the project will be “beneficial to residents, business owners and commuters” while the resultant socio-economic benefits are expected to include “employment opportunities, international and local tourism and expansion of the business sector.”

Other spin-off benefits are the development of leisure facilities, increased family oriented spaces and activities, preservation of historical assets and growth of the creative sector.

The project has been divided into several phases, with Phase 1 itself being divided into four separate projects:

a- the upgrading of the Plaza San Carlos Historical District for commercial and heritage activity; The area, which was once San Fernando’s city centre located at Lower High Street, will feature “high quality public spaces alongside revitalised and repurposed heritage buildings.” An assessment of the historical value of the buildings in the district along with remedial works are key elements of this project, the Ministry stated. The area is home to at least one structure, the Rodriguez building, which is over 100 years old. Another structure, the King’s Wharf fish market was constructed in 1924, and is still being used by fishermen to ply their trade.

b- the reclamation of 3.8 hectares of land at King’s Wharf North to facilitate a water taxi terminal and opportunities for public and private sector development;

c- the relocation of the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) Garage and Maintenance Facility at Lady Hailes Avenue to Tarouba.

d- and the relocation of the informal settlers at King’s Wharf North.

The ministry stated that apart from the “necessary physical and site analyses to help guide the scope of works to be done”, work has not yet started on the site.

It said engagements have started with regional and international agencies such as the IDB and the Caribbean Development Bank for technical assistance on the project. It cited the Environmental Impact Analysis Studies for the entire area, where studies pertaining to the marine environment and the effects of climate change are key considerations and which are expected to guide the further development of the projects.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello described the project as “massive”, with PTSC’s relocation being the only problem that had caused delays.

“We are ready to launch. The biggest bugbear that was coming is the relocation of PTSC on the northern side but that has been finalised; they have agreed to move and they will go ahead with full speed.”

This was confirmed by the Ministry, which stated that PTSC is preparing to temporarily relocate all its operations from Lady Hailes Avenue to the former OAS site at Golconda while its permanent location at Tarouba is being prepared.

“One must be reminded that Tarouba is a 'green-field' site in the sense that there has been no previous infrastructural development on the specific area before, and that therefore requires quite a bit of time to become operational,” the ministry stated. A green field site is a term used in construction to reference land that has never been used, where there was no need to demolish or rebuild any existing structures.

Meanwhile, Regrello said the project may be launched sometime next month and officially start in September, adding that all of the preliminary works had been done including the land reclamation on the northern side of the waterfront as well as on the San Carlos plaza.

Asked about the relocation of the fish market, he said the city’s recommendation was to refurbish the fish market, “make it more workable, more pleasant and more attractive.”

“San Fernando is on the cusp of development at this point. The opportunities for leisure, pleasure when you look at what is being identified, you are talking about the deep water harbour, the jetty, the improvement with the water taxi service and a comprehensive fishing industry.”

Works and Transport minister Rohan Sinanan recently announced that TT$143 million has been allotted over a two-year period for the San Fernando Waterfront Boardwalk Project.

He said the project, which will be done in phases, includes the widening of the Lady Hailes Road and other amenities.

“Cabinet also agreed on the start of the project in San Fernando with the widening of the Lady Hailes Road, the inclusion of a boardwalk, and a bypass road for that project. It also includes a bike path and very soon we’ll unveil the coastal work that will be going on there through the Ministry of Works and Transport."

The Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh described the project as the “new economic frontier” which will bring jobs and increased business opportunities to the southern region.

He said the proposed deep water harbour would boost tourist arrivals to San Fernando as cruise lines are encouraged to venture further south.

“We know they want to redirect the fish market to make it more upscale and modern so that people could come and the fishermen would have a modern facility.

Successive governments over the years have said that they need to develop the waterfront and it seems now that government is serious and the chamber will partner with them to make sure there is a successful outcome.

We could compare with successful waterfronts around the world, even the Caribbean islands, they have all these waterfronts that they take advantage of and San Fernando has fallen behind of making use of this potential economic frontier that we have, it is just waiting for us to take advantage of it and it can generate strong economic activity in San Fernando.”

And regarding input from the various business associations, the Ministry noted data collected from former consultations as far back as 2014 will determine the “corporate sector involvement in this project. The business associations have not been excluded from the process and have been engaged through these consultations.”

However, San Fernando Fishing Co-operative Society president Salim Gool said fishermen had not been consulted about the project and were unsure about the industry’s future as fishing in the Gulf of Paria was being limited due to the rising number of oil and gas installations.

“We have no idea what is going on. Nobody is asking for our input. It was the same thing that happened when the water taxi terminal was put next to the fishing depot, nobody said anything and now we cannot fish near the lane where the water taxi passes.

I want the public to know that we the fishermen never said that we don’t want the development, it’s just that they do not consult with us.”

Gool said the fishing depot was supposed to have elevated the fishing industry but is an “unfinished development” saying with the advent of the water-taxi service, the depot had been divided into two halves by the water taxi hub.

“We were supposed to have a jetty and slipaway, but because of the water taxi it was put on hold indefinitely,” Gool said.

According to the Draft Estimates of the Development Programme Expenditure 2018, the land reclamation at King’s Wharf North is estimated at $8 million, the upgrade of Plaza San Carlos, $3 million, and the relocation of PTSC Maintenance Facilities, $5 million.