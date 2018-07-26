Madman’s Rant still relevant 30 years later David Rudder an honorary San Fernandian

At right, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello presents Dr. David Rudder with a plaque at the City Hall. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

HONORARY San Fernandian status was conferred on calypso icon Dr David Rudder by San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and the city corporation, yesterday.

Rudder was presented with a certification of his status and piece of rock from the San Fernando Hill, to consecrate his new standing during the monthly statutory meeting.

Comedian Tommy Joseph was also presented with an award for his contribution to arts and culture.

Applause greeted Rudder as he entered the council chamber and took a seat between the mayor and deputy mayor Vidia Mungal-Bissessar at the horseshoe-shape table.

Rudder, who will be hosting his first full-length concert in San Fernando at Naparima Bowl on Saturday, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

In an interview after the ceremony, Rudder reflected on TT’s society, saying in some ways it has not progressed.

“We are going through serious times and the music reflects it. That’s the honesty of music.”

He referred to one of his over 250 recorded calypsoes, Madman’s Rant, saying after 30 years when he first sang it, people are still saying today that it is a reflection of what is going on in society. “Even today it is still relevant and it also means that in some ways we haven’t moved, because if you are still relating to a song like that, it means we have to double down and do the work. The madness still exists today.”

He said while Madman’s Rant sounds like a great party song, “it was really predicting the Trinidad society.”

Looking at the deepening crime situation in the country and in his stomping ground of Belmont where he grew up and carved his niche in the calypso world, Rudder said the community has changed.

“Belmont is a microcosm of the situation we have in TT. Belmont was an open university when I was growing up, there were certain intellectual groupings, there were people on the ground. Everyone had that sense of community and forward movement.

“Somewhere along the line we changed course, and this is the result we have today. Its not just Belmont, it reflects what TT is today.

I think we have to be very honest with ourselves, where we are as a society and we have to say things eh so nice.”

Rudder said the challenge for citizens is to not bury their heads in the sand but decide what are they going to do to deal with this situation. He said he has been trying to make a difference through his music.

“That is my gift. I just have to keep reinforcing that and hopefully people would have something to lock into.”