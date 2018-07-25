2 shot, 1 dead in D’Abadie

Crime scene, D'abadie Photo: Enrique Assoon

ONE man has been killed in a double shooting in Boys Lane, D'Abadie this morning.

Police said the dead man was in a white Hyundai Elantra with another man when gunmen got out of a gold Nissan Almera and started shooting, then drove off.

One man was declared dead on the scene and the other taken to hospital.

The shooting took place around 9.45 am police said.

Homicide officers are now on the scene.

A short video of a man gasping for breath after the shooting is currently circulating on social media. He is said to be the survivor of this morning's attack and the driver of the Elantra. A woman is heard telling the man to accept Jesus as his saviour while another person is recording.

No one is heard calling for an ambulance or seen assisting the man.