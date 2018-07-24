Murder near police station Man shot dead five years after brother gunned down

Reon Massy

FOR the second time in five years, Patrice Massy has lost a brother to gun violence.

Her brother Reon Massy, 33, was killed on Monday night while standing in front of the Housing Development Corporation apartment building where he lived in Mon Repos. He was shot twice in the chest.

On January 2, 2013 her younger brother, Dillon Massy, was killed in front of the same building. Dillon was 20 years old.

Yesterday Patrice told Newsday that around 9 pm on Monday, relatives heard three gunshots and when they looked outside they saw Reon in a pool of blood in front of the building. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was declared dead.

The killing happened next to the Mon Repos Police Station but the gunman escaped.

Patrice said no one had come forward with information about the killing.

“He never spoke of any threats or arguments, he didn’t have nothing with nobody and nobody does ever see anything here,” Patrice Massy said.

Reon was a CEPEP worker who had dreamed about starting his own family.

“He really wanted a family, to have a wife and children because the rest of his siblings have families of their own but he and Dillon never got that chance.”

No one was ever charged for Dillon’s murder and Patrice said although she knows police are trying, she does not expect to get justice this time either.

“I don’t think the justice system is effective – it’s just a cycle. They need to do something better in the justice system, because a lot of people are re-offenders doing the same things over and over. They are not reforming people, so you find people are making their jail sentences comfortably and coming back out to distress people.”

She had this message for Reon’s killer: “To me it was senseless. You can ask anybody who knew him: he never used to meddle with anybody, he was always in his little space.

“But God is in control at the end of the day, so my message to them is, even if the police don’t catch up to them, you have to face God’s justice at the end of the day.”