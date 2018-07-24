Gladiator faces contempt of court After a series of Facebook posts

A PROCEDURAL appeal brought by radio talk show personality Ricardo “Gladiator” Welch has been stayed by the appellate court, until a contempt of court application against him is determined.

The stay was granted on Monday by Justices of Appeal Peter Rajkumar and Judith Jones.

The contempt of court application was filed by attorneys Daniel Solomon and Nalini Balwant and Solomon’s law firm, after Welch allegedly made a series of comments on his Facebook page from February to April, which the lawyers say were intended to embarrass certain judges and bring the Judiciary into disrepute.

Welch’s social media complaints involved a case he brought against Solomon and Balwant for breach of contract and professional negligence and professional misconduct, and included statements after the judge hearing the claim granted the lawyers relief from sanctions for failing to file a witness statement on time.

After the posts, contempt proceedings were filed by the lawyers, while Welch appealed the judge’s decision.

Welch has refused to apologise for the statements, although the lawyers’ own attorneys say they are prepared not to pursue the contempt proceedings if he did so.

In their ruling, Rajkumar and Jones said it would be appropriate to stay the appeal pending the determination of the contempt proceedings, and did so.

Jones said she did not see the postponement of Welch’s appeal causing any substantial delay nor would it cause him any hardship.

Rajkumar agreed, and said the contempt proceedings was one for the High Court to determine.

So far the trial judge hearing Welch’s claim against the lawyers, and who he criticised in his social media posts, has stepped down from hearing the case, and the contempt application.

Two appellate judges have also since stepped down from hearing Welch’s appeal.

A new judge is to be assigned to case.

Welch is representing himself in all the matters while Solomon and Balwant are represented by attorneys Douglas Mendes,SC, Devesh Maharaj and Kandace Bharath.