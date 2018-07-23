Father and son chop each other with hatchet

Gerald Maxwell.

A NIGHT of drinking ended bloody when a father and son chopped each other with a hatchet.

As the two nursed their wounds at their home at Longdenville, Chaguanas, yesterday, they seemed to have made amends, forgiving each other. They said the unfortunate incident happened in the midst of “high spirits.”

Gerald Maxwell, 54 and his son Steven, 30, were drinking beers and other alcoholic beverages at their home on Saturday night when at about 11 pm, they got into an argument.

A police report said that Steven left and returned a short while later with a hatchet. The report said when Maxwell saw his son, he ran to the side of the house, but Steven ran after him.

Police said Steven cornered his father and began chopping him on the head and face.

The men fell to the ground and began wrestling.

Police said Maxwell managed to get the hatchet and began chopping his son, who sustained wounds to the neck and shoulders.

The commotion caused neighbours to the fracas where they saw both men bleeding. They managed to stop the fight and called the police.

The duo were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where they were treated and discharged. At the family’s home yesterday, both men were seated in the living room.

Maxwell said Steven has since apologised to him and he did the same. “I love my son and I am really sorry for chopping him. I regret what I did and when I look back I know we both could have killed each other.”

Steven accepted his father’s apology, and also apologised to him.

“I just want to focus on the recovery of my son and I. We were drinking beers and there was a misunderstanding, and it led to this. I am really sorry.

“We may have had a little too much to drink.”

The father said he and his son hugged each other and “moved on.”

Longdenville police are investigating.