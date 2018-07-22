Sons of senior police officer in court tomorrow

Two sons of a senior police officer are expected to appear before a Tunapuna magistrate tomorrow after they were arrested at their Mt Hope on Friday with the possession of marijuana.

According to sources, the men were charged on Friday for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The men were charged by PC La Guerre of the Northern Division Task Force.

According to reports at around 7 am on Friday Northern Division Task Force officers went to National Avenue, Mt Hope where they executed a search warrant and allegedly found 1.5 kilograms of marijuana with a street value of $60,000 in the home of the two suspects aged 25 and 31. They were arrested and taken to the St Joseph CID where the charged were laid late on Friday.

The suspects' father was informed of the arrest.