Thieves hospitalised after shootout with police

THREE men, who attempted to rob another man of his car, were shot in an exchange of gunfire with police in Fyzabad on Friday night.

The men are now warded in serious condition at the San Fernando General Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.

According to investigators, police responded to a robbery at John Jules Trace, Fyzabad, and when they arrived the men attempted to escape in a brown Nissan Latio.

Other police stations were alerted and several police vehicles began a high-speed chase in pursuit of the getaway car.

Within minutes police intercepted the car at Ramatally Park, Avocat Village. They ordered the men to leave the car, but instead, the men began shooting and police returned fire.

The three men were wounded while inside the car.

During a search, police found a loaded gun with two rounds of ammunition.

The shootout was witnessed by many residents of Avocat Village, some who recorded the incident from their homes.