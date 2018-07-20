PM: "A victim of the system"

PM Dr Keith Rowley

THE PRIME Minister today said Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Stephen Williams has "done his best" but he was "a victim of the system." Dr Rowley made these comment before the House of Representatives rejected a motion to approve Williams' nomination as CoP. The PM recalled that ten years ago, Williams' name came before the House to be considered as CoP. He says that Williams can feel "no disgrace" for his efforts as Acting CoP and will receive his just due.

The PM slammed Opposition MPs for complaining about sitting during the parliamentary recess to deal with nominations for CoP. While he would "love to be on vacation," the PM declared, "We (Government) will be here." During the sitting, Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George told Opposition MPs Barry Padarath and Rudranath Indarsingh to leave the Parliament Chamber and return, after they made outbursts across the floor.