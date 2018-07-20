Cudjoe: Improved inter-island service with Galleons Passage

Sports Minister and MP for Tobago West, Shamfa Cudjoe, right, dances the cocoa at Natural Treasures Day in Charlotteville on Monday.

TOBAGO West MP Shamfa Cudjoe said citizens can look forward to improved inter-island services with the arrival of the Galleons Passage.

She was speaking on Thursday at the post-Cabinet media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

She said she marked with interest the comments of naysayers who want to get people not to visit to Tobago and recalled in the media a couple of days ago there was statement from a commentator that tourism arrivals and occupancy in Tobago was zero.

“And I want to refute that comment and I want to say that comment of those nature are meant to cause public discord and also interfere with public confidence not just in the seabridge but to try to dissuade people from going to Tobago.”

Cudjoe, the former tourism minister, said from January to June 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 there was a 2.8 per cent increase in international arrivals with an improvement of 14,499 compared to 14,099.

She said for domestic air arrivals a comparison of the same periods showed a 1.5 per cent increase in domestic air arrivals with numbers going from 236,387 to 239,930.

She added with the addition of the Galleons Passage which arrived on Monday night it was a time of relief.

“A time for Tobagonians to rejoice.”

She said there were several tourism activities going on in Tobago including the Tobago Heritage Festival and she invited people to come and experience it.

Cudjoe said she wanted to condemn comments made by those happy that Tobago was facing trials with the ferry down and difficulties with inter-island travel but with the Galleons Passage and the T&T Spirit there will be improved inter-island services.