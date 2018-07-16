$2.7m ganja up in smoke

FIVE marijuana fields containing 2,750 fully grown trees and 20,000 seedlings with an estimated value of $2.7 million were destroyed during an eradication exercise by officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) last Friday.

According to a release issued by the police service today, officers were supported by the Police Air Support Unit as they carried out their exercise between 7 am and 1 pm on Friday.

The plants and seedlings were found near a forested area in Newlands, Biche where they were destroyed. The release did not state whether anyone was arrested in connection with the discovery.