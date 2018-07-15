UNC and PNM supporters ‘clash’ in Belmont East

Supporters of the UNC and PNM meet at Piggott’s Corner in Belmont yesterday during motorcades by their respective parties in the lead-up to tomorrow’s by-elections for Belmont East and Barataria.

IT was fun and clean rivalry in Belmont East, yesterday, as supporters of the United National Congress’ (UNC’s) and People’s National Movement’s (PNM’s) candidates crossed paths along Belmont Circular Road during motorcades hosted by both parties in the electoral district, ahead of tomorrow’s local government by-election.

Amid a Carnivalesque atmosphere, complete with picong, party jerseys and large music trucks, the PNM’s supporters, who had gathered at Piggott’s Corner from around 11.30 am, for the start of their motorcade were met by UNC loyalists, two hours later, at the party’s traditional stomping ground (Piggott’s).

The UNC, led by candidate Lianna Babb-Gonzales and Opposition senator Wade Mark, had earlier gathered at a house a short distance away, along Belmont Circular, before making their way along the roadway.

As the UNC bandwagon passed Piggott’s Corner, Nisha Payne, a staunch PNM supporter, infiltrated the group and danced provokingly to the delight of PNM and UNC faithful and onlookers.

Payne, with a broad smile on her face, kept up the pace as the UNC group moved along the route. This resulted in an intermingling of flag-waving supporters from both camps.

The PNM’s candidate, though, Nicole Young, seemed unimpressed as she watched the display from the sidelines.

A guidance counsellor with the Ministry of Education, Young told Sunday Newsday she was confident of victory in the poll.

“We have been walking the community daily and we are getting positive feedback from people,” she said.

“Everybody is excited to have a young, vibrant councillor coming on board. So, I feel very confident.

“At the end of the day there will always be challenges but you have to face it with a positive spirit and you will be able to overcome. For the most part in Belmont East, we are very positive.”

Asked about the party’s election machinery, Young declared: “That is something that we can boast and brag about. So far, I think it has been very good and on election day, it will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Babb-Gonzales, a nursery and kindergarten school owner and boxing coach, also expressed confidence.

“My goal is to be victorious and do the best I can for my people,” she said.

Babb-Gonzales also dismissed the Prime Minister’s statement at a cottage meeting on Thursday, that the UNC was planning to use race to win either the Belmont East or Barataria electoral districts in tomorrow’s election.

“Well, as with anything else, he says it makes no sense. So, there is no answer for him because it makes no sense. We are for the people no matter what creed or race or colour we are.”

The Barataria and Belmont East seats became vacant after the deaths of councillors Pernell Bruno (July 8, 2017) and Darryl Rajpaul (November 17, 2017), respectively.

An estimated 32,000 people are eligible to vote in Belmont East.