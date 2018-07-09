Tobago PNM elections later this year

The People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council internal election will be held later this year.

This was announced by party Vice Chairman Wendell Berkeley at an impromptu press conference called on Thursday at the PNM Tobago Council Office in Scarborough.

“We have party group elections both in the Tobago East and Tobago West constituencies and that is happening right now. Following that we would have the constituency elections, then we would have the Tobago Council elections,” he said.

With that, the Vice Chairman noted that not all the positions would be contested.

“In the Tobago Council elections, we will be electing all of the other positions except that of Political Leader, Chairman, Vice Chairman and General Secretary and that is because in our last elections there were positions that were held for two years and there were positions for four years. The four aforementioned positions, those are four-year positions and the two years positions are now up for a return to the polls and that is going to happen this year,” Berkeley said.

The positions up for grab would be Lady Vice Chairman, Assistant General Secretary, Treasurer, Education Officer, Public Relations Officer, Social Media Officer, Labour Relations Officer, Elections Officer, Field Officer, Welfare Officer, Youth Officer, Operations Officer and Research Officer.